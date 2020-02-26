First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $161.01 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.