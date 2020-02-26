Zacks: Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given $24.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $24.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perdoceo Education an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

PRDO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

PRDO opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perdoceo Education (PRDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.