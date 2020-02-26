Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given $27.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GFED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.00 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

