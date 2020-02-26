Analysts Anticipate Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Post $0.45 EPS

Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $23.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank7 an industry rank of 147 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bank7 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.