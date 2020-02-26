$0.80 EPS Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNV shares. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $32.21 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

