Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

