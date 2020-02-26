Zacks: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Given $43.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

