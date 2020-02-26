Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. CubeSmart also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CubeSmart.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CUBE stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,170 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

