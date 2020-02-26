Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,563 Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SSD stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

