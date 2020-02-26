Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

