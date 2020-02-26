Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,370 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 5.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $567,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after purchasing an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,147,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.