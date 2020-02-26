Fmr LLC Sells 44,333 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,402,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,333 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $237,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.