Fmr LLC Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962,140 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 4.88% of Brunswick worth $238,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brunswick by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.