Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,276,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $242,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.