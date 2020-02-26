Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794,782 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.25% of Unilever worth $249,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

UN stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

