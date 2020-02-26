Fmr LLC Has $243.85 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.22% of Haemonetics worth $243,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

