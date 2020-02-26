Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,743 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.04% of United Rentals worth $252,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

URI opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.