Fmr LLC Acquires 158,559 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,801,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,559 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 13.22% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $245,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,370,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,868,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,765 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 105,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 58,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 210,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11.

