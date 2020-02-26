Fmr LLC Purchases 166,795 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,795 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 7.58% of FirstCash worth $256,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

