Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.99% of Penn National Gaming worth $266,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

