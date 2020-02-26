Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Steris by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

