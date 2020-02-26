Fmr LLC Has $259.76 Million Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,652 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.11% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $259,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 181,147 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $132.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.