Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $394,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,690,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $7,576,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

