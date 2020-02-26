Fmr LLC Sells 41,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,212,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $252,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at $341,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.