Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $254,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $44,982,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,415,000 after acquiring an additional 504,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

