Fmr LLC Has $260.88 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,241 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.43% of Raytheon worth $260,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $203.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.01 and its 200-day moving average is $209.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

