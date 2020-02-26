Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896,557 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Commscope worth $266,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commscope by 1,388.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after buying an additional 7,866,476 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,819,000 after buying an additional 690,482 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Commscope by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after buying an additional 551,620 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Commscope by 309.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Commscope alerts:

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Commscope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.