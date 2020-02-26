Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

