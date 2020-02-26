Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of MET stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

