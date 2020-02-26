Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 476 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,912,000 after acquiring an additional 482,098 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,166,000 after acquiring an additional 114,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.12. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

