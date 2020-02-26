Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,447,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

