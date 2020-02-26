FIL Ltd Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197,684 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEC opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

JEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

