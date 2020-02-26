Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 60,853 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,437,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 710.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 95,885 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $3,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $20,772,098.56. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $522,629.44.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

