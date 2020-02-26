FIL Ltd Purchases 27,761 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 517.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 315,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $4,317,493 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average is $147.07. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $107.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

