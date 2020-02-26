FIL Ltd Acquires 19,900 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after buying an additional 247,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 773.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.