FIL Ltd Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $251,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Markel by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total value of $283,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $1,308,599 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,294.88 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,235.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,168.49.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

