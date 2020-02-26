Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Bat Group stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Bat Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.00.

Bat Group Company Profile

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

