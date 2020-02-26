Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Bat Group stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Bat Group has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.00.
Bat Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Bat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.