ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Sell

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
SID has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
Shares of SID opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.71.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
