ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SID has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SID opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 749.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,760,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 71.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

