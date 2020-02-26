Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 62 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been assigned a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 65.21 ($0.86).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 52.01 ($0.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

