Trainline’s (TRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 525 ($6.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 497.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.60. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 549 ($7.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bat Group Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Bat Group Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Sell
ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Sell
Lloyds Banking Group Given a GBX 62 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Lloyds Banking Group Given a GBX 62 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Manolete Partners Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Manolete Partners Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Trainline’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Trainline’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report