Trainline’s (TRN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 471 ($6.20).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 525 ($6.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 497.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.60. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 549 ($7.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.52.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

