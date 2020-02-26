Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RM (LON:RM)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RM opened at GBX 292 ($3.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 278.82. RM has a 1-year low of GBX 223 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 310 ($4.08).

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

