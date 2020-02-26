NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.86) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.33 million and a PE ratio of 46.28. NCC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115.70 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.