IQE (LON:IQE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of IQE to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.67) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. IQE has a 1-year low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $402.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

