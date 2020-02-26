Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON KCT opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.90. Kin and Carta has a 12 month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66.
About Kin and Carta
