Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON KCT opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.90. Kin and Carta has a 12 month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bat Group Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Bat Group Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Sell
ValuEngine Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional to Sell
Lloyds Banking Group Given a GBX 62 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Lloyds Banking Group Given a GBX 62 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Manolete Partners Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Manolete Partners Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Trainline’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Trainline’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report