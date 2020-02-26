GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut GB Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701 ($9.22).

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.63) on Monday. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 427 ($5.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 714.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 646.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 78.10.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that GB Group will post 1164.0000338 EPS for the current year.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

