Craneware (LON:CRW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Craneware (LON:CRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRW. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Craneware in a report on Monday, January 27th.

LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,950 ($25.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.12 million and a P/E ratio of 35.45. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,615 ($21.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,197 ($42.05). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,078.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,208.73.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

