Draper Esprit’s (GROW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GROW. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 672 ($8.84) to GBX 727 ($9.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

GROW opened at GBX 560 ($7.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 534.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 485.14. Draper Esprit has a 1-year low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $661.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 49 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

