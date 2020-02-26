Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 908 ($11.94).

INF stock opened at GBX 744 ($9.79) on Monday. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 697.20 ($9.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 805.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 814.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

