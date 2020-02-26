Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 463.50 ($6.10).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 492.90 ($6.48) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 511.80 ($6.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 480.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 456.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.00.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

