Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 62531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. Sidoti downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

